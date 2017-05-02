Ross Laidlaw to pen new two-year contract with Hibs

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has revealed he expects to clinch a new two-year deal with the Easter Road club within the next few days.

The 24-year-old was a surprise signing last summer, agreeing a one-year contract with the Capital outfit after leaving fellow Championship side Raith Rovers.

Although regarded as understudy to boss Neil Lennon’s first choice, Israeli internationalist Ofir Marciano, Laidlaw has made 18 appearances during the current campaign following a shock debut in the second leg of Hibs Europa League tie against Danish side Brondby in Copenhagen. Admitting he feels he has “landed on my feet” after recovering from a potentially career ending injury – a torn kidney sustained in a training ground accident – Laidlaw is now relishing a first taste of Premiership action having played his part in Hibs clinching the Championship title to win automatic promotion at the third time of asking.

Laidlaw, pictured, is one of many players who will be out of contract shortly and although Lennon has said they have all been offered new deals, he looks set to be the first to put pen to paper. He said: “I love it here and I want to stay. Hopefully I can get the contract sorted out in the next week or so. I think everything has been sorted out, it just needs to be signed.

“After what happened to me I was just delighted to get back fit and playing again. Any game was a bonus but I’ve played a lot of matches, more than I expected and I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a great season, we’ve won the league, had a good run in the Scottish Cup. There have been plenty of great moments and making my debut against Brondby was probably the highlight.”

While Lennon has revealed he’s hoping Marciano, who has spent this season on loan in Edinburgh from Israeli club Ashdod, will return next season, that has yet to be confirmed, leaving the enticing prospect for Laidlaw of possibly being Hibs No.1.

“I don’t know,” he said, “That’s not for me to say. Hopefully I can get my contract signed and we’ll see what happens. It would be great to get game time in the Premiership having done all the hard work to help the club get back there. I always hoped I would get there but I knew Hibs would get promoted, we are one of the top three or four clubs in Scotland.

“I think we have been the best team by far, we’ve been the most consistent and we deserve to be going up. It’s great having been part of it but now we have a lot to look forward to, playing in big grounds in front of big crowds.”