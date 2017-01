Former Hearts and Rangers goalkeeper Scott Gallacher is set to join Hibs after training with the club this morning.

Gallacher, who left St Mirren yesterday after his contract was mutually terminated, was at East Mains as he tries to earn a deal with Neil Lennon’s men.

The 27-year-old from Bellshill would be signed as cover for Ross Laidlaw and Ofir Marciano, the latter recovering from a back injury picked up against Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend.