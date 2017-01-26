Scott Gallacher signs with Hibs until end of season

Former Hearts and Rangers goalkeeper Scott Gallacher has joined Hibs until the end of the season.

Gallacher, who left St Mirren yesterday after his contract was mutually terminated, trained with Neil Lennon’s squad this morning at East Mains.

The 27-year-old from Bellshill has been signed as cover for Ross Laidlaw and Ofir Marciano, the latter recovering from a rib injury picked up against Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend.

Lennon told HibsTV: “With Scott coming in, we have someone who knows his role, who is familiar with the surroundings and is experienced.

“If we can add anyone else before the end of the month we will. We’re just looking in one or two specific areas and actively still working away in the background on that.”