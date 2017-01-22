Scottish Cup R5 draw: Hearts or Raith to host Hibs

Hearts can set up a Scottish Cup fifth round Edinburgh derby against Hibs for the second year running if they can defeat Raith in Wednesday’s replay.

The Jambos drew 1-1 at Stark’s Park earlier today and face the Kirkcaldy side at Tynecastle next week. The winner will host Hibs, who thrashed Bonnyrigg Rose 8-1 yesterday.

Holders Hibs defeated Hearts in a fifth-round replay last season en route to winning the trophy after drawing the original tie 2-2 at Tynecastle.

Elsewhere in the draw, Celtic host Inverness, while Rangers are at home to Morton.

The ties will be played on the weekend of February 11/12.

Full Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Dunfermline v Hamilton; Raith or Hearts v Hibs; St Johnstone v Partick; Ayr or Queen’s Park v Stirling or Clyde; East Fife v St Mirren; Ross County v Aberdeen; Celtic v Inverness; Rangers v Morton.