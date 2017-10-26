Simon Murray goal celebration nets Hibs Community Foundation £500

Have your say

Simon Murray’s goal against Hearts in this week’s Edinburgh derby has landed the Hibernian Community Foundation a cheque for £500.

Murray’s third-minute goal turned out to be the winner, and his unique celebration - voted for by Hibs fans - means main sponsor Marathonbet will make a donation to the club’s charitable arm.

Marathonbet visited East Mains in September to give Murray a ‘goal celebration makeover’, with Hibs supporters voting ‘Simon Says’ as their favourite celebration.

Murray duly carried out the celebration after taking a pass from Brandon Barker, nutmegging John Souttar and rifling the ball past Jon McLaughlin in the Hearts goal on Tuesday night.

He said after the match: “It doesn’t get much better than that - under the lights on a Tuesday night! I certainly went nuts when the goal went in.

“I think that’s £500 to charity, which is great, but obviously it’s a goal I’ll never forget.”

Marathonbet has promised to donate £500 for each time Murray performs the celebration.

Last year, Hibs fans voted for Grant Holt to adopt the ‘Incredible Holt’ celebration each time he scored.

Like Murray, the former Norwich City striker netted against Hearts, in the Scottish Cup replay, before adding goals against St Mirren and Raith Rovers in the league.