Simon Murray: I’m not a Jason Cummings copy

Simon Murray believes he and Jason Cummings could have been the perfect fit as the Hibs strikeforce this season had the club’s top scorer not made his move to Nottingham Forest.

Murray was looking forward to teaming up with Cummings having made his own switch from Dundee United to join Neil Lennon’s squad but was robbed of that chance when Forest stepped in with a seven-figure sum for the Scotland Under-21 hitman.

But, while he is well aware the Hibs support could well look to him as the player to fill that not inconsiderable gap, the 25-year-old insisted they shouldn’t see him as a direct replacement for Cummings.

He said: “Jason did great when he was here, scoring a good number of goals for the team. It would have been good to play with Jason. We would have worked well together, I think. But good luck to him at this new team. I just have to focus on my own targets.”

Murray, who scored 18 goals for United last season, revealed he has already been told by boss Lennon as to what is expected of him. He said: “The manager has just said he wants me to work hard and, obviously, score as many goals as I can.

“He knows how I play so hopefully I can help the team, but I don’t know if you should see me as a direct replacement for Jason. I’m just here to do my best and score as many as I can.”