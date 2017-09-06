Snodgrass advice boosts Hibs star Dylan McGeouch’s fitness

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch is cautiously optimistic that he is finally on his way to banishing his injury issues after a summer visit to a specialist recommended to him by Scotland internationalist Robert Snodgrass.

The 24-year-old has been plagued by muscle problems, predominantly in his groins, throughout his three years at Easter Road. However, he has enjoyed a promising start to the current campaign, featuring in eight of his team’s nine competitive matches thus far and starting seven of them. McGeouch believes that his increased durability in recent months can be partly attributed to the treatment and advice he received from a highly-regarded London-based consultant.

Scotland internationalist Robert Snodgrass

“I went to see a guy in London at the start of the season and got a bit of treatment down there and it seems to be working,” said the former Celtic midfielder. “Robert Snodgrass had some problems with his knee a few years back and he recommended the guy and told me to go and speak to him. I got in touch with him and went to see him and it was probably the best thing I’ve done.

“He has worked with a few top players but he’s quite a quiet guy and he’s not one for publicising himself. He just gets on with his work and footballers recommend him to each other. I’m glad I went to see him. Since I’ve seen him, he’s got me feeling good, as Robert told me he would. I’m working with the Hibs physio as well and he knows the different techniques to use, and it seems to be paying off. It’s been good so far. I’ve been fit and I’ve started the first few games so hopefully I can keep it going and that’s me over the injury issues.

“I just need to keep doing the things the specialist and physios have told me to do. It’s nothing major that I’ve been doing – just wee things I’ve been working on, a few different techniques of soft-tissue work that have been working so far, so hopefully I can keep that up and that’s my injury worries over. I just want to get rid of the wee niggles, make sure I’m up for selection every week and get a good run of games.”

Former Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson told the Evening News in July that McGeouch had the ability to be his team’s main man if he could enjoy a prolonged injury-free run. The former Celtic player is intent on living up to this high praise.

“I read that article and I text Thommo to thank him because it was really nice words he used,” said McGeouch. “It obviously gives you a little boost knowing that top players who have played at the level Thommo has think that highly of you, so hopefully I can stay fit and prove him right.

“The most frustrating thing is that there’s always that question mark over me with the all injuries I’ve had. People are not questioning my ability or the way I play, it’s more injury issues, so hopefully I can get past all that and people start talking about my performances instead.”

McGeouch’s contract with Hibs expires at the end of this season but he acknowledges that there is no value in speculating about what may happen on that front until he proves he can remain fit for a sustained period. “My contract’s not something I’m really thinking about,” he said. “Staying injury-free and getting a good run of games is the priority and then everything will take care of itself after that.”

