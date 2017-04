The SPFL Trust’s ‘Trusted Trophy Tour’ visited Easter Road on its latest leg to highlight the work done by football clubs in the local community.

Hibs defender Darren McGregor was on hand to promote the GameChanger initiative which has helped provide health checks at the Easter Road concourse, hosted a Christmas lunch for socially-isolated, vulnerable people and raised awareness around mental health.

To sign up for GameChanger, email kmcewan@hiberniancommunityfoundation.org.uk