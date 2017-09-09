St Johnstone 1 - 1 Hibs: A point rescued but could have been more

Hibs came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw on Tayside for the second game running, although once again they felt they should have had more to show for their efforts after controlling the bulk of the second half.

St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran opened the scoring in the 48th minute before an own goal from Paul Paton on the hour ensured a share of the points.

Hibs made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Dundee before the international break, with Efe Ambrose and the fit-again Martin Boyle coming in for the injured Darren McGregor and Vykintas Slivka. Former St Johnstone attacker Danny Swanson was listed among the subs as he returned to the squad following illness, but Liam Fontaine missed out through injury.

The visitors threatened in the opening minute but Anthony Stokes’ low shot from 25 yards out was saved by Alan Mannus.

Despite this early attempt, chances would be few and far between in the first half. Hibs defender Paul Hanlon had to cut out a Stefan Scougall cutback in the 16th minute, with Steven MacLean waiting to pounce.

Hibs created their first real chance in the 21st minute but Simon Murray glanced a header over after being picked out by a Stokes cross eight yards out.

Murray had another opening three minutes later, but the former Dundee United striker took a bad first touch after being teed up by a Steven Whittaker cutback and the chance was lost.

Hibs were looking the likelier side as the half wore on and John McGinn shot straight at Mannus from the edge of the box after seizing on a slack pass from Steven Anderson.

The Easter Road’s best chance of the first half came in the 39th minute when David Gray volleyed over from eight yards out after being set up by a cross from Boyle.

St Johnstone brought Liam Craig on for Murray Davidson at the start of the second half and the substitution had a swift impact as the former Hibs captain burst down the left and delivered a low ball across goal for O’Halloran, who had ghosted in unmarked, to tap in from a couple of yards out.

After McGinn had hooked Brandon Barker’s corner wide, the equaliser came on the hour when Paton, under pressure from the in-rushing Stokes, knocked Murray’s cross into his own goal.

Hibs looked the likeliest side to take the points, with substitute Danny Swanson, Boyle, Murray and Stokes all going close to winning it in the last ten minutes.

St Johnstone: Mannus; Foster, Shaughnessy, Anderson, Easton; O’Halloran, Davidson (Craig 46), Paton, Wotherspoon (Tanser 87), O’Halloran, Paton, Scougall (Johnstone 69); MacLean. Subs: Clark, McClean, Gilchrist, Cummins.

Hibs: Marciano; Gray, Ambrose, Hanlon, Whittaker; Boyle, Bartley, McGinn, Barker (Swanson 73); Stokes (Matulevicius 90), Murray. Subs: Laidlaw, Slivka, McGeouch, Stevenson, Porteous.

Ref: Nick Walsh

Att: 5591