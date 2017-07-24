Steven Whittaker: Hibs just need to add killer instinct

Steven Whittaker believes all Hibs lacked as they lost out in a Betfred Cup penalty shoot-out against Ross County was a killer instinct.

The result leaves the Easter Road outfit trailing the Staggies by four points in Group D of the competition and, should Jim McIntyre’s side beat Arbroath in their final game, they will top the group even if Hibs win their last two matches.

Such a scenario would leave the Capital club hoping to make it through to the next round by finishing as one of the best runners-up in the group stage but, the disappointment of the result in Dingwall apart, Whittaker insisted Hibs look in good shape ahead of their return to the Premiership.

The 33-year-old was given the full 90 minutes against County just six days after returning to Edinburgh and he liked what he saw.

He said: “I think we did well. We controlled a lot of the ball but just missed that killer instinct, that final pass. We just need to take a little bit more care but we got a lot of shots away in the first half and their goalkeeper [Scott Fox] made a couple of good saves where on another day they might have gone in.

“And right at the death, Martin Boyle was through one-on-one and the goalie made a good save and then Darren McGregor saw a header come off the bar. On another day we might have won but we are creating chances, we just need to be a bit more clinical.”

Whittaker welcomed the return to action after falling out of favour at Norwich, Friday night’s match his first since April when he was drafted in to play by the Canaries only because of suspension.

He said: “It was great to get my first game in a while, I feel good. I enjoy playing with the boys and the training. We’re looking good, we look fit but it is a matter of progression at this stage. We have to keep going and hopefully we get better and better.”

Many saw the trip up the A9 as a chance for Hibs to assess where they stand as they prepare to return to the top flight after a three-year absence, County having finished last season in seventh place.

But Whittaker said: “I suppose you can kind of use it as a gauge, but you do not know how fit or how well Ross County are at this stage of the season either. It was a cup game but it’s still pre-season so you don’t want to look too much into it.

“We were happy with our performance. We moved the ball well but you want the result as well and we were disappointed not to win it in the ninety minutes.”

Whittaker became boss Neil Lennon’s fifth signing of the summer, his arrival quickly followed by Lithuanian striker Deivydas Matulevicius with his countryman Vykintas Silvka jetting into Scotland at the weekend to discuss joining. Anthony Stokes, meanwhile, has negotiated his release from Blackburn Rovers and is considering a “firm offer” from the Capital outfit.

He knows Stokes well from having played against him and said: “Anthony would probably add that little bit of quality, he’s a player that can change games in a second. He’d definitely add to the squad and give us more options at the top end of the park. It would be nice to have those options.”

County won the penalty shoot-out 4-3 which followed the no-scoring draw, Whittaker stepping up first only for Fox to save his effort as he did with Hibs’ final spot-kick from teenager Oli Shaw.

However, Whittaker has no worries about volunteering should there be a penalty shoot-out in future, saying: “I’ve hit some big penalties back in the day. I feel quite comfortable in that situation.

“I missed but the best players in the world miss penalties. If there’s another shoot-out I will step up to it. Obviously, it’s always disappointing when you miss but it takes courage in the first place to step up.

“Oli will grow from that experience. He’s young, he’ll learn. He’s a good player with a good future ahead and he’ll get stronger from that.”

• Central defender Paul Hanlon made his return from injury yesterday, playing an hour as a Hibs XI faced Selkirk for the Bobby Johnstone Memorial Cup at Yarrow Park. The match finished 0-0 with the Lowland League outfit winning 4-3 on penalties.