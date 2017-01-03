‘Superman’ happy to be reunited with Humphrey at Hibs

Hibs striker Grant Holt has revealed he is relishing being teamed up once again with the winger who once helped him score 28 goals in a season, earning him the nickname “Superman”.

Holt and Easter Road’s latest arrival Chris Humphrey were team-mates at Shrewsbury Town and the veteran hitman believes the pace of the Jamaican internationalist is exactly what the Capital club’s bid for the Championship title needs.

Chris Humphrey, left, helped Holt score 28 goals for Shrewsbury Town.

Humphrey, who enjoyed four seasons with Motherwell before signing for English Championship side Preston North End, had his contract with the Deepdale outfit terminated by mutual consent on Friday and within hours had been snapped up by Hibs boss Neil Lennon on a deal until the end of the season.

The now 29-year-old Humphrey laid on several goals during their season together at the Shrews, the 28 scored in 51 appearances by Holt ultimately leading to a £400,000 move to Norwich City where he helped the Canaries to back-to-back promotions as they climbed from League One to the Championship.

And the striker admitted: “Chris will give us a good option with his pace on the wing which is something we don’t have at the moment.

“Kris Commons can play there as can Martin Boyle, but we don’t have an out-and-out winger. We’ve played three at the back, we’ve played a diamond and now we have the opportunity to add a winger.”

And Holt has no doubts Kingston-born Humphrey will strengthen Hibs for that final push for promotion at a time when key midfielders John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie are poised to return to action after injury along with Israeli international goalkeeper Ofir Marciano who has recovered from knee surgery.

The 35-year-old said: “We are happy to bring in quality, that’s what the club wants to do. We want to get promoted and we want to do it in the right way by winning the league. We’ll be looking for anyone who is brought into the club to help the team and help push us on.”