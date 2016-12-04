Supermodel wife of Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano has fallen in love with Edinburgh

THE ISRAELI supermodel wife of Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano has told how she has fallen in love with Edinburgh and hopes to continue her modelling career in Scotland.

Shelly Marciano, who married on-loan Hibs star Ofir in June, has moved with her husband from Israel to Musselburgh.

Shelly Marciano - wife of hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano. Pictures: Colours Model Agency,. Glasgow

And the 26-year-old, who has signed for top agency Colours, has already made it along to Easter Road.

She said: “It gets quite cold in the stands but it is worth it. The atmosphere at Easter Road is fantastic. I love the passion of the fans. They have made Ofir feel really welcome.

“I also get very proud when he plays for Israel. It is such an honour to play for your home country.”

She added: “I love everything about Scotland – the views, the great shops, the friendly people and the amazing choices for vegetarians. I do get a bit homesick but my family have been over to visit and loved it so much they are planning a second visit soon.”

Shelly Marciano - wife of hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

Shelly has appeared in Men’s Health magazine and an advert for SEAT as well as modelling around the world. “Back home, I am the face of a cosmetic firm so my photo is everywhere in stores which would be the equivalent to Boots. I find it funny seeing myself everywhere. I also did a commercial recently for a hair product and my friend phoned the other night to say it is being played before all the films in the cinemas.”