Ten-man Hibs Development XI keep up unbeaten start

Hibs development squad maintained their unbeaten start to the domestic league season with a 1-0 victory over Inverness Caley – despite playing more than half the game with only ten men.

The Easter Road youngsters’ lost energetic midfielder Scott Martin with five minutes of the first half remaining, the player having picked up a second yellow card.

By that stage, however, they were ahead, Caley defender Cameron Gilchrist turning Adam Watson’s cross into his own net for what proved to be the only goal of the match.

Hibs new signing Neal Eardley made his fourth appearance for the development squad, playing the full 90 minutes as he battles to attain full fitness and helping the Capital side to make it six games unbeaten, while reserve goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw also got valuable game-time.

Hibs: Laidlaw, Eardley, Porteous, Waugh, Crane, Watson (Gallantes 74), Donaldson, S Martin, F Murray, I Murray, Gullan. Substitutes not used: P Martin, Smith, O’Connor.