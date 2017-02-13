TV blackout for Hibs-Hearts Scottish Cup replay

Hearts and Hibs fans face a ticket scramble for the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round replay at Easter Road next Wednesday as the match will not be televised.

Two Champions League ties take place at the same time and UEFA rules state that no other football can be broadcast live in direct opposition to their premier competition.

Porto v Juventus and Sevilla v Leicester City are due to kick off at the same time as the Edinburgh derby. That means the only way Hearts and Hibs supporters can see the Scottish Cup replay is to be there in person.

Hearts have been allocated just under 4000 tickets for Easter Road with sales beginning at 9am on Wednesday. Hibs fans on the Hibernian database were able to purchase their seats from 10am on Tuesday.

The two sides played out an unremarkable 0-0 draw at Tynecastle on Sunday, meaning they must meet again on February 22. The winners will host Ayr United or Clyde at home in the quarter-finals.