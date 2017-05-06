Two up from Championship, predicts Hibs’ Jordon Forster

Jordon Forster believes another Championship side will join Hibs in winning promotion to the Premiership – but he doesn’t know which one it will be.

While the Easter Road outfit will go up automatically having taken the title, Falkirk, Dundee United and Morton face the lottery of the play-offs with all three hoping to win the right to do battle with the top flight’s second bottom club for a place in the Premiership.

Hibs were the first team to be relegated via the play-offs, losing in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to Hamilton and so begin a three-year stay in the second tier of Scottish football.

In each of the following two years the Premiership teams have prevailed, Motherwell defeating Rangers and then Kilmarnock fending off the Bairns who had, in succession, ended Hibs’ own promotion hopes.

As things stand today, Inverness Caley look all but doomed to automatic relegation, seven points adrift of Motherwell and Hamilton at the foot of the Premiership with Dundee a further point better off.

But Forster predicted the Premiership club that ends up in the play-off place will find themselves making the drop.

He said: “You’ve seen it with us, how hard the play-offs are. I think there will be two Championship teams going up. I won’t say who the second team will be. Us and someone else.”

Meanwhile, illness could rob top scorer Jason Cummings of the chance of matching last season’s tally of 25 goals. The striker has netted 23 times so far and will be desperate to play in today’s final match against St Mirren hoping to add at least another two to that total.

But he missed much of this week’s training and although he reported back to East Mains on Thursday to be checked over by the club doctor, boss Neil Lennon is likely to make a late decision on the 21-year-old’s fitness.