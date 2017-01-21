Tynecastle ‘can be place to kick-off another Hibs adventure’

Fraser Fyvie hopes today’s return to Tynecastle can kick-start another Scottish Cup glory run for Hibs.

The Easter Road side begin their defence of the trophy they won last May with a fourth-round tie against Junior side Bonnyrigg Rose at the home of city rivals Hearts.

The match represents their first visit to the Gorgie ground since they famously wiped out a 2-0 deficit against the Jambos in the last ten minutes of a dramatic fifth-round tie last February before going on to win the replay and then the cup itself for the first time in 114 years.

Fyvie pinpoints that afternoon at Tynecastle, just under a year ago, as a pivotal occasion in their historic run, and is relishing the prospect of launching another bid for success at the same stadium, which – albeit operating at a reduced capacity due to redevelopment work – is sold out this weekend.

“Tynecastle’s a great place to play football, so we can only enjoy going there,” said the midfielder. “It’s a good place for both teams to play, so it’ll be a good occasion in a good stadium. The result at Tynecastle last year definitely kicked us on. It gave the squad a real belief and togetherness in terms of the resilience and determination we showed to go to the death and take the tie back to Easter Road.”

Asked if Hibs could retain the trophy this year, Fyvie said: “I don’t see why not. We won it last year, so hopefully we can kick on again this year.”