Tynecastle to host Bonnyrigg Rose v Hibs Scottish Cup clash

The William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between Bonnyrigg Rose and Hibs will be played at Tynecastle on Saturday, January 21 with a 3.00pm kick-off, the SFA confirmed today.

The Junior outfit, whose New Dundas Park ground has a capacity of around 3000, were keen to maximum revenue from the game with the cup holders and, following recent discussions with Hearts, the match will now go ahead at the 17,420-capacity home of the Hibees’ arch-rivals.

Bonnyrigg, the reigning McBookie.com Super League champions, defeated Ladbrokes Championship side Dumbarton 1-0 in a replay to secure their clash with Hibs. With several former Hearts players on their books, Tynecastle was always Rose’s preferred venue for the game.

Ticket details for the match will be announced in due course.