Video: Watch Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka score for Lithuania

Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka scored as Lithuania were held to a 1-1 draw in Malta.

Slivka and Easter Road team-mate Deivydas Matulevicius both started the match at Ta’ Qali.

The Lithuanians fell behind on 23 minutes to an Andre Agius effort with Slivka hitting back eight minutes into the second half with a terrific effort from outside the box. The draw gave Malta their first point in Group F.

Lithuania, who sit second-bottom of Scotland’s group with six points, end their campaign with a home clash against England on Sunday.