Visit of Hibs prompts bumper crowd at Tannadice

A bumper crowd is expected at Tannadice tomorrow night as Dundee United host Hibs in the biggest match of the Championship season so far.

With the top two sides in the division going into the match in fine form, the Tayside club are anticipating an attendance in excess of 10,000 at their 14,209-capacity ground for the first time since the Dundee derby in March.

United’s crowds have generally been around the 6000 mark since the start of this campaign, with 5996 at their most recent home match against Dunfermline Athletic.

However, the Arabs’ support has been galvanised by a ten-game unbeaten run in all competitions for Ray McKinnon’s side which has hauled them to within three points of Hibs and given them the chance to move joint top of the table if they beat Neil Lennon’s league leaders in tomorrow’s televised match.

Hibs, who have won four of their past five matches, will be backed by more than 2700 travelling fans, with the away support to be housed in both the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand along the side of the pitch and The Shed behind the goal. United boss McKinnon believes the size of the crowd expected tomorrow night helps make the case for a bigger Premiership. He said: “Hibs are a huge club with 11,000 season-ticket holders with 15,000 gates every week. This Friday we’re looking to sell out at Dundee United.

“They are two big clubs who should be playing in the top league but they are where they are for a reason but it does show you there are good quality clubs below the top tier.”