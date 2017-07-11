Wales striker Simon Church training with Hibs

Welsh international striker Simon Church has been handed the chance to win a deal at Hibs.

Church, who scored six goals in 13 league appearances on loan at Aberdeen in 2016, is a free agent following an injury-plagued spell in Holland with Roda JC last season.

The 28-year-old former Reading player – capped 38 times for his country – was part of Wales’ Euro 2016 squad and featured in the 2-0 semi-final defeat by Portugal.

Hibees boss Neil Lennon is looking to bolster his attack following the departures of forwards Jason Cummings, Grant Holt and James Keatings.