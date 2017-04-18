Watch Hibs star Jason Cummings take on wrestler Grado

Jason Cummings has emerged victorious after a short but intense bout with professional wrestler Grado in the Hibs traning centre.

The striker posted the video to his Twitter account. Cummings, dressed in very little other than Y-fronts, trainers and a headband, can be seen challenging Grado to a fight as the Scottish wrestler, currently signed to Impact Wrestling, eats in the East Mains’ canteen.

Along with the video, Cummings wrote: “Oi @gradowrestling it’s Yersel Cumdog!! Think you can eat lunch in my training centre think again brother.”

Cummings won the match after delivering a piledriver (kinda) followed by a flying elbow drop, though there was a hint of controversy as referee Grant Holt appeared to deliver a fast count on the 1-2-3 pin.

