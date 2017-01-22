Hull City star Ryan Mason stable in hospital after skull fracture

HULL CITY’S Ryan Mason underwent emergency surgery at a London hospital after suffering a serious head injury in the club’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The 25-year-old midfielder, was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital following a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge.

The player suffered a fractured skull and was initially treated on the pitch for nine minutes by medics before being carried off on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance wearing a neckbrace and receiving oxygen.

A Hull statement read: “The club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon. He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he has undergone surgery.

“Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital.”