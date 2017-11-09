Latest Sky Sports Scottish football gaffe sees Celtic/Hibs mix-up

Sky Sports made another error in connection with Scottish football on Wednesday as Neil Lennon was being interviewed following his manager of the month award.

The Hibs boss appeared in a club tracksuit and jacket, with the Hibs crest emblazoned on both, as he spoke to camera at the club’s training base in East Mains.

However, when his name first came up in the on-screen graphic, it read ‘Celtic manager’.

A second graphic was brought up later, rightly identifying the boss as ‘Hibs manager’ but not before it had been snapped and shared on social media.

Lennon was formerly the boss at Parkhead between 2010 and 2014. He resigned after the 2013/14 season and took charge of Bolton Wanderers later in the year. After being sacked by the Lancashire club he took up the reins at Hibs in June 2016.

Neil Lennon: Hibs manager. Picture: John Devlin

This latest error comes just over a week after pundit Phil Neville was quoted as saying he expected Celtic “to produce one of those famous Hampden Park nights” ahead of their tie with Bayern Munich on the Sky Sports website.

