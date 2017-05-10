Lothian Thistle HV rout Tweedmouth to put title within reach

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale have taken a huge step towards the East of Scotland League title with an emphatic 11-0 victory over Tweedmouth Rangers at Old Shielfield Park tonight.

Willis Hare and Scott Taylor-MacKenzie were instrumental in the win as both players netted hat-tricks whilst Sean Wringe notched a brace. Further strikes from Jamie Devlin, Kevin Brown and an own goal completed the rout in the Borders.

The result now sees Lothian move three points clear of reigning champions Leith Athletic at the top ahead of their mouthwatering clash at Saughton Enclosure on Saturday in what is the final match of the 2016/2017 season.

Last night’s goal fest also puts Lothian in the driving seat with a superior goal difference of +68 in comparison to Leith’s +63.

Elsewhere, Tynecastle finished their league campaign on a high with a 4-0 victory over Eyemouth United at Saughton.

Goals from Dean Crabbe, Louis Swanson, Antonio Brkic and Martyn Robinson secured Stevie Vinter’s men a third-place finish in the table.