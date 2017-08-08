Lothian Thistle warm-up for Kelty by thrashing Tweedmouth

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale warmed up for this weekend’s mouthwatering Scottish Cup first preliminary round clash at Kelty Hearts with a resounding 10-2 win over Tweedmouth Rangers to secure top spot in Group A of the Qualifying League Cup.

Last season’s East of Scotland League runner’s-up have been relentless in the final third so far this term, scoring 26 in goals in their last three fixtures.

Raymond Carr’s men steamrolled their Borders opponents at Saughton Enclosure on Saturday, Sean Wringe netting a hat-trick with team-mates Willis Hare, Dean Cummings, Dylan Moore, Tony Muir, John Sherlock, Kevin Brown and Louis Swanson also getting their names on the scoresheet.

However, their biggest test of the season is expected to come from divisional rivals and reigning East Super League champions Kelty Hearts, who quit the Juniors in May.

Meanwhile, in the other Group A encounter, Heriot-Watt University suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat by Burntisland Shipyard at Recreation Park which ended their involvement in this season’s competition. The students found themselves trailing to Lee Halpin’s strike and a Dale Coulter penalty.

The visitors rallied in the second half and halved the deficit in the 58th minute after good work from Anton Dowds provided a tap-in for Jackson Barker.

Despite some late pressure as Watt pressed for an equaliser, the Fife outfit’s defence stood firm.

In Group B, Leith Athletic got their first competitive win on the board under new joint-managers Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones as the Capital side blitzed Eyemouth United 7-2 in the Borders.

However, Leith face an anxious wait to discover if the weekend’s result will be good enough to seal their qualification for the quarter-finals with Eyemouth and other Group B opponents Peebles Rovers, who Leith lost to, still to play one another.

In Group D, Preston Athletic are through to the last eight despite their 2-1 defeat at Coldstream.