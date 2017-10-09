Aaron Somerville fires hat-trick as Penicuik progress

A terrific hat-trick from Penicuik striker Aaron Somerville helped the Super League leaders to see off Broxburn 5-2 in the Fife & Lothians Cup.

For Somerville it was a return to his favourite position. “After playing in midfield last week I had a word with the gaffer that I enjoyed playing up front better. This week he played me up front and I managed to get myself a hat-trick,” he said. “I came here because it’s a good dressing-room and that’s showing in our results. We’re not getting carried away because there are a lot of games to play.”

Penicuik survived an early push by Broxburn to hit the woodwork twice before taking the lead in the 35th minute when a corner taken by McCrory Irvine was headed home by Darrel Young.

Broxburn drew level just five minutes later with a stunning free kick from Kieron Anderson. Their joy was short lived, however, as Penicuik raced up the park and took the lead again through Somerville.

Broxburn started the second half better but Penicuik scored again when Somerville headed home just after the hour mark. Then, five minutes later, they had a penalty which Somerville converted to complete his hat-trick. Substitute Jack Hamilton scored the fifth with a header.

Broxburn pulled a goal back from the penalty spot when Jack Beasley scored.

“I said to the players before the game we were getting a lot of publicity but we shouldn’t get carried away with that,” said Penicuik boss Johnny Harvey. “It could all come crumbling down if we let it. I was pleased with the response they gave us. I thought we played some terrific football and were the better side overall. Aaron got his hat-trick and I’m delighted for him but overall it was a good performance from everyone.”

Broxburn manager Max Christie said: “We had a couple of spells where we should have maybe scored but Penicuik were just too good for us. Johnny has them playing the right brand of football and not many sides will compete against them.

Penicuik: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Young, G Hamilton, Jones, McCrory-Irvine, Barr, Jamieson, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: J Hamilton, Kataleza, Ponton, Mendes, McDonald

Broxburn: Wallace, Beasley, Gavin, Purves, Townsley, Linton, Nimmo, Gillen, Miller, Locke, Anderson. Subs: Richards, Scott, Downie, Paterson, Donoghue