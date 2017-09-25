Abi and Rachel on target for Hibees

Have your say

Hibs Ladies warmed up for Thursday night’s top-of-the-table clash with Glasgow City with a 2-0 win at Stirling University.

First-half goals from Abi Harrison and Scottish internationalist Rachel McLauchlan was enough to secure all three points for Chris Roberts’ side ahead of this week’s clash with the SWPL 1 champions.

Glasgow City are two points clear at the top but the Capital side do have a game in hand.

Spartans Women were thrashed by City 5-0 at Petershill Park and, in SWPL 2, Hearts Women lost 4-2 to visitors Glasgow Girls while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale were defeated 2-0 by Jeanfield Swifts at Peffermill.