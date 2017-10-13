Alex Jack Cup final: Leith expect Tynecastle to be fired up by revenge

Leith Athletic joint manager Steve Chalmers is hoping it’s déjà vu for his players when they meet Tynecastle in the Alex Jack Cup final on Sunday.

The Meadowbank-based club came from a goal down to triumph 3-1 over Stevie Vinter’s side in last Saturday’s East of Scotland League fixture at Saughton Enclosure.

However, Chalmers, who shares the head coach’s position with Leighton Jones, appreciates the task in hand ahead of the latest showdown at the Pennypit, home of Preston Athletic, this weekend (kick-off 2.30pm).

“It was good to get the win last weekend but we know Sunday will be a totally different game,” Chalmers said. “We were out of the traps slow and fell behind so I’m hoping for a more positive start. Tynecastle are a good side but we can be confident having beaten them just last week. Cup finals are big occasions, though, so I hope my players are ready for it.”

Beaten finalists last year, Tynie will be hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Vinter said: “You always want to go one better but we go into competitions to win them regardless of what has happened in the past. We’ve been looking forward to the final since we got passed the semi final so it’s not about revenge. We’ve prepared as well as we can so hopefully we can get a different result from last Saturday.”

Meanwhile, league leaders Preston Athletic travel to Oriam to play Heriot-Watt University on league duty.