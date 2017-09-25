Alex Jack final can wait as Leith Athletic target league points

Leith Athletic joint-manager Steve Chalmers has told his players to put next month’s Alex Jack Cup final on the back burner for now and start picking up points in the league.

Striker Gavin Reid’s goal after six minutes was enough to see off Heriot-Watt University at Oriam on Saturday and set up a final showdown with either Peebles Rovers or city rivals Tynecastle on Sunday, October 15.

However, having featured just three times in the East of Scotland League so far this term, Chalmers, who shares the manager’s position with Leighton Jones, is eyeing some precious points against bottom side Ormiston on Saturday and Eyemouth United’s visit to the Capital next Tuesday.

“We’ve got three league fixtures in between now and the final so we want to start picking up points in the league,” Chalmers said. “We’re playing catch-up a bit at the moment as we’ve played the fewest amount of matches so it’s important that’s our focus over the next few weeks.

“But we’re absolutely delighted to have reached the final and it’s what they players deserve as they’ve bought into everything we’re trying to do. We’re not identical to Derek [Riddel] but the ethos of Leith Athletic is to play football the right way.

“We defended really well on Saturday and probably could have scored more. We got the early goal which really settled us.”

Meanwhile, in the first round of the League Cup, Tynecastle were 5-2 winners at Coldstream, Kern Hutchison with a brace at Home Park. Robbie Mason, Stewart Adams and Euan Greig were also on target for Stevie Vinter’s side.

Preston Athletic, though, exited the competition at the first hurdle after a 4-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts.

Elsewhere, Ormiston remain pointless after their 2-0 loss at Burntisland Shipayard.