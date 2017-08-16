Allan McGonigal: Bo’ness are toiling after slashing budget

Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal believes tightening the club’s purse strings over the summer has cost his side dearly after a disastrous start to the new season.

The Newtown Park side have suffered two straight away defeats – to promoted Sauchie and Jeanfield Swifts – after opening their Super League campaign with a narrow 2-1 win at home to Carnoustie Panmure.

“We’re probably going through our worst period,” said McGonigal. “We’ve went a different route this year, unfortunately, as we just don’t have the finances – there’s no point me kidding on and saying anything else. We are suffering some pain just now, there is no question about that.

“We’ve took a third off our budget, which is because of tighter times, and we’ve not had that before in my time at Bo’ness. Not getting into the big Scottish has been biting into us over the last wee while so the committee and myself had a sit down. I told them in my opinion that we should’ve went out and burst the bank to try and win the league, particularly with Kelty [Hearts] leaving, but we decided on the other route.

“There was talk of going to the East of Scotland league as well and we probably would’ve jumped at the opportunity if there was more than one promotion place. Unlike a lot of teams, Bo’ness rely [solely] on their support – there is no big benefactors at our football club.

“We’ve just got work with what we’ve got at the moment and that has made it a wee bit difficult, hence the reason we’ve brought in Hamilton Accies players on loan. I can’t do it any cheaper than what I’ve done it. Before the Juniors was the big fish but the East of Scotland has taken over us by a mile now, in terms of the wages they can pay, and we can’t compete.”

Bo’ness host an in-form Penicuik Athletic side tonight (kick-off 6.30pm), who have won three out three so far.

McGonigal added: “Penicuik have had a fantastic start to the season – all credit to big Johnny [Harvey, Penicuik manager], he lost a right few players and he wouldn’t have foreseen what’s happened with their start. We then go to arguably the best team in the Juniors at the moment, Bonnyrigg Rose, on Saturday. When you’re down you may as well get booted and that’s how it is at the moment, but we’ll lick our wounds and come again.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Broxburn are at home to Linlithgow Rose and Newtongrange Star host Bonnyrigg.