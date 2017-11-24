Allan McGonigal: Bo’ness never have to sack me – I’ll know when to go

Under-fire Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal says the club will never have to sack him as he will make the decision to walk away when he knows his time is up.

McGonigal has already threatened to quit on more than one occasion so far this season after a lacklustre start to the campaign, with the Newtown Park club languishing at the wrong end of the Super League table.

Now McGonigal, in his second spell as manager of the BUs and in his sixth year at the club, believes he will never be dismissed as he will walk away on his own accord.

“Bo’ness will never need to sack me; that’s a fact,” said McGonigal.

“Fortunately enough at Bo’ness, we’ve got arguably the best committee ever because these guys have always been with me through thick and thin and obviously that’s the case at the moment with it not going so well.

“If at any time they think it’s time for me to go, then I will go. I have a great working relationship with them; I’m close to them and they are all friends. I’ll never outstay my welcome because it wouldn’t be fair on those boys – they do it all for nothing.

“People can slag us and say we’ve not had a good season, but they’ve all got to remember where Bo’ness were when we first walked through the door. At the moment we are needing a bit of back-up.”

Sections of the Bo’ness support voiced their displeasure when McGonigal opted to go away on holiday to Tenerife for a week recently, with the BUs losing out 4-3 to Haddington Athletic in the East of Scotland Cup on home soil.

“My wife is riddled with arthritis nowadays so every now and again we just jump on a place and go away in the sun,” said the 52-year-old.

“Nothing will stop me from doing it, whether football or not, her health will come before everything else.

“I’ve done it all the time, it’s not something I’ve never done. I’ve done it when I’ve had successful teams and when we’ve won leagues and it did it when I was a player – I’ve done it for the last 30 odd years.

“I laugh like mad because if we win nobody notices I’m away, but if we get beat, I get tortured. We win together and we lose myself, that’s what usually happens.

“I just try and go when it’s not a big game, a Scottish Cup tie or whatever. Without being disrespectful to Haddington, I would’ve expected to win the game, but that wasn’t the case. I was sitting beside the pool and couldn’t believe when it was 4-1 then 4-2 and 4-3. When you give away four goals to a team to a division below you, you don’t deserve to get anything out of it. That’s been the story of our season so far, we’ve been leaving ourselves with mountains to climb. We’re certainly a Jekyll and Hyde team this year.”

Bo’ness host in-form West Super League Kilwinning Rangers tomorrow with a fourth round spot up for grabs in the Scottish Junior Cup.

McGonigal, who hopes to strengthen his squad in January, reckons it’s the hardest tie they could have been dealt.

He continued: “Saturday’s game is probably the hardest tie we could of possibly got because this team is flying just now. It’s a who’s who if Junior football they’ve got – it’s a right strong team and they are probably the best team in the west at the moment.

“It’s very rare a team will come to Bo’ness and we’ll be the underdogs, but I’m certain there’s not any question that will be the case this week.

“I’m a volatile person myself but I certainly haven’t been going about shouting and banging at them because I know they are trying, but our squad is just not as strong as it should be.

“All we can ask the guys is to give their best and on Saturday we just hope we catch Kilwinning on an off day.”

Elsewhere in the cup, Newtongrange Star host Cumbernauld United, while Bonnyrigg Rose travel to Vale of Leven. Haddington Athletic entertain Vale of Clyde, while Premier League leaders Musselburgh Athletic face a tough ask against Hurlford United. Super League leaders Linlithgow Rose are away to Oakley United.