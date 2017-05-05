Ally Adams plots Musselburgh survival ahead of Linlithgow duel

Musselburgh Athletic goalkeeper Ally Adams says there is a belief within the Olivebank ranks that they can avoid the dreaded drop to the Premier League and preserve their Super League status.

Burgh have slowly edged towards the drop zone in recent months, with last week’s 4-0 victory at home to Faulhouse United their first league win since October and their first home success in the Super League since the opening day of the season.

Tomorrow they entertain relegation rivals Linlithgow Rose in a match which could go a long way to determining who remains in the top flight. Rose are currently second bottom and without a manager after Todd Lumsden and his assistant Steven Hislop were sacked earlier this week, while Burgh are just a place above them in the relegation play-off spot.

The match has enough meaning to it without the fact Adams is facing his former club for the first time after an acrimonious exit after less than 12 months with Rose – whom he joined from Burgh in 2015 – last September. The keeper was transfer-listed and frozen out of the Prestonfield squad despite starring for Rose in their memorable William Hill Scottish Cup run, with Adams a standout in their fifth-round exit to Premiership Ross County.

His departure was a fiery one, with Adams uploading a video to his Twitter account which showed him burning the official club tie, something which he revealed to the Evening News he deeply regrets.

“I’m looking forward to playing them from a personal point of view and I want to win, but it’s not me v Linlithgow or Linlithgow v me, it’s Musselburgh v Linlithgow,” said Adams.

“All I care about it is winning to keep the team I’ve had a lot of success with to stay in the league, that’s all I care about. I don’t care about any personal battles. It’s obvious I don’t like them and I don’t think they like me either.

“You see the position they are in now though and you can sort of look back at it and see what I was saying was kind of justified. Long term, the board are going to have to take some responsibility at some point for what’s going on there, because they have great fans who come to every game. They are financially well backed and they’ve got some of the best facilities in the league, so you’ve got to ask somewhere, all these managers can’t be getting it wrong?

“I’d be surprised if I didn’t get any abuse. I totally regret that [burning the tie], that was maybe too far from me. When I look back it was a bit naive. I regret it because there’s some very good people within the club and I think it was disrespectful, but it’s done now.”

Adams, who works as a personal trainer with David Lloyd, rejoined the club he had been with since he was 18 after a short spell with Tranent at the end of March. Linking up with former team-mates Calvin Shand and Kevin McDonald – the Burgh management team – was a big factor in returning to Olivebank and he’s confident the duo can keep Burgh up.

He added: “It’s credit to Calvin [Shand, manager] and Geordie [Kevin McDonald, assistant] that the club are still even in with a challenge. When you look at it, they had one signed player at the start of the season; they were in a right state and they’ve put together a squad that has got to a semi-final and a quarter-final and is hopefully a few wins away from safety in the league. It could easily have turned into a Fauldhouse story where you are sitting rock bottom of the league.

“They were a big reason behind me signing as well. From playing with both of them and Calvin being the assistant at Linlithgow, I know how good they are and it was a good opportunity to play under two good young managers.

“We definitely believe we can get out the situation we are in. We need to start winning at some point, if not, we’ll go down. Everyone is aware of the situation. If we win our games and do our own jobs, we’ll stay in the league, if we continue to get beat and draw games, we’ll get relegated.”