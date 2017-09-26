Amateur football: Meadowbank win 12-1 | Harps stun Fernieside

Meadowbank FC crushed Cockenzie Star 12-1 to continue their fine start to the season in the Lothian East division.

The transition Meadowbank have made from the LEAFA Sunday set-up has been seamless after consecutive treble-winning campaigns.

Striker Paul Martin struck five for the home side, who had raced into an 8-0 lead at the half-time break, with Martin bagging four in a rampant opening period.

Front partner Mark Low got Meadowbank off to a flyer early on, before further goals from David Gallacher, James Russell, Martin’s four and another strike from Low gave them a commanding lead at the interval.

Low completed his hat-trick soon after the break with a fine volley from the edge of the box and Ross Grant soon followed him with a superb effort of his own on the half volley to make it ten.

The visitors, who are currently bottom of the table, pulled one back when they capitalised on a goalkeeping mistake, which merely stemmed the flow of goals for less than a few minutes as Steven Langley came off the bench to net the goal of the game with a screamer into the top corner form fully 35 yards out.

Martin completed the scoring on a morale-boosting afternoon for Meadowbank when he tapped home from close range late on.

• Lothian West outfit Edinburgh Harps secured a stunning Centenary Cup first round shock with a win on penalties over top flight Fernieside after a 3-3 draw in 90 minutes.

The home side found themselves 2-0 behind at the break to Premier League Fernie, a lead which would not prove insurmountable as they roared back in the second half.

Jonny Cosgrove pulled one back on 55 minutes when he poked home from close range following a Micky Gallagher corner which the visitors failed to deal with.

However, Fernie soon restored their two-goal advantage on 70 minutes, but that only served to spark Harps into life for a late comeback.

Dan Walshe reduced the deficit when he met a loose ball on the half-volley right on the edge of the box and found the back of the net. Harps’ hopes looked down and out when they got Ronan Fallon sent-off, but with almost the last kick of the game Scott Gardener latched on to Cosgrove’s high free-kick to send the tie to penalties. Luke Stephen proved to be the hero with the winning spot-kick which secured a 5-4 triumph.

• Edinburgh Thistle crushed Intermediate league rivals Sporting Saughton 6-0 away from home to advance to the second round of the same competition.

It took the visitors until the 35th minute to open the scoring, when Kyle Keating ended a flowing team passing move with a 20-yard strike into the roof of the Saughton net.

Jon Davidson capitalised on a defensive error inside the home penalty area to double Thistle’s lead midway through the second period when he slotted into the bottom corner.

Michael Bremner was the beneficiary from a pinpoint Ivan Arevalo cross to the back post when he headed the ball across goal and into the net for number three.

Arevalo was then involved in Thistle’s fourth after the home goalkeeper was unable to hold onto his strike which left Andy Webb the opportunity to fire in the rebound, which he gleefully took full advantage of.

Sean Hastings soon added a fifth, before Thistle made it six with minutes to spare.