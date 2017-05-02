Amateur football: South Vics land third trophy | Salvesen’s run comes to end

Edinburgh South Vics claimed the honours in the final of The Ronnie Travers Cup after an enthralling 6-3 victory over Pencaitland AFC at Ainslie Park.

Vics were going for their third piece of silverware of the season, having already wrapped up the LEAFA Lothian East League title and The Ian McDonald Cup. Moreover, they had already defeated Pencaitland 2-1 at the same venue earlier this month.

Both sides were severely short of bodies for this match, Pencaitland having no substitutes available while Vics could only list one name on the bench.

Pencaitland were first to threaten with Colin Chalmers hitting the juncture of the bar and post after James Peggie had played him into space inside the area.

But Vics took the lead on nine minutes when Paul Murray turned and fired into the bottom corner after a slick counter attacking move involving Ian Crease, Ryan Moore and Frankie Arthur.

Chalmers had a shot deflected wide for Pencaitland as defensive slackness from Vics was almost punished, before Moore went agonisingly close for Vics with a five-yard shot that went over following good chest control from Connor McDonald.

Scott Sneddon slid over for Pencaitland at the back post, but the equaliser arrived on 52 minutes when former Ormiston player Declan Quinn curled in a delightful shot from 25 yards after Chalmers cut through the middle.

Pencaitland were ahead on the hour mark when Jonathan Hoy headed in from a disputed Chalmers corner, despite the best efforts of Vics keeper Scott Gordon to keep it out.

The lead didn’t last long though as Stewart Cotton instantly equalised for Vics and ten minutes later they were back in front when Murray scored his second goal of the game.

The impressive Quinn then hit the bar for Pencaitland before man of the match Moore scored a fourth for Vics after an assist from McDonald.

Callum Banks then made a superb double-save to deny Arthur and Murray, but Murray secured his hat-trick with a sumptuous clipped effort into the net having turned Adam Forsyth inside the area.

Quinn pulled a goal back for Pencaitland before James Hunter ensured the trophy for Vics after finishing from a Murray lay-off.

• Salvesen’s 15-match unbeaten run came to an end as they were knocked out of the Logan Cup at the quarter-final stage by Tranent Amateurs at Forrester High School 3G.

Faron Gribben, Shaun Young and Challum Manson were all on target for Salvesen in a match that ebbed and flowed, but a double strike from Cameron Reynolds alongside goals from Chris Gray and David McIntosh ensured progress for the LEAFA Lothian East League side.

Tollcross Thistle had reason to cheer as they defeated formidable opposition in the shape of Craigshill Thistle in the other quarter-final tie, Michael Hornig marking his return to the first-team fold with a delightful double. Jason Bell was also on the scoresheet in a morale-boosting 3-2 win.

Barca Milton 97 won 2-1 at Carnwarth Amateurs thanks to a late winner from Ross Shields, while Edinburgh University Amateurs defeated Musselburgh Amateurs on penalties to reach The Blaikie Cup Final.

Clermiston Star and St Bernards will contest the Rex Gallacher Cup Final after semi-final wins over Newcraighall Leith Vics and Lochend respectively.