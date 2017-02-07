Amateur round-up: Controversy as Craigshill oust Sandys

Craigshill Thistle triumphed 2-0 over Sandys in the all-LEAFA Scottish Amateur Cup sixth-round tie at Bathgate 3G, but the men from Castleview will feel aggrieved that they were denied a late penalty which would’ve secured a replay.

With Barca Milton 97s’ tie at St Mungo’s postponed due to the inclement weather, the Premier Division League leaders went head-to-head with their Championship opponents Thistle, who were runners-up in the competition two years ago.

The men from Livingston had the best chance after eight minutes when former Fauldhouse United player Craig Chilton stabbed his shot wide from inside the area.

Thistle’s Kallum MacAulay was cautioned soon after for a push on Sandys defender James Reid and was perhaps a little fortunate to remain on the field minutes later for a high challenge on the same player.

The game was played at a frenetic pace, but there were few real opportunities created in the first half. Robert McGregor came close for Thistle with a 30-yard drive that was tipped over by Sandys keeper Paul Clover on 36 minutes, whilst Tony Jaconelli made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Sandys Dale Miller from closing in on goal.

Clover made another good save to deny Brian Jaconelli, but it was Craigshill who made the breakthrough on 51 minutes through Jordan Laing when he drove an angled shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Sandys were disappointed to concede, but they kept battling to find a way route back into the game, James Reilly shooting just past the post following neat interplay involving Steven Philip and Terry Carlin.

Robert McKenzie had a shot well held by Thistle keeper Callum Peace, before Gordon Ramsay came agonisingly close to an equaliser, flashing an effort across the face of the goal.

Then came the contentious penalty claim on 84 minutes, with McKenzie sent tumbling by McGregor when the Sandys midfielder seemed ready to shoot, the referee adjudging that the ball had been won with the visitors’ bench screaming for the spot-kick.

Tony Jaconelli sealed the victory for Craigshill two minutes later with a low shot into the middle of the net as the Capital side exited the competition with a slight feeling of injustice.

• Tough test for Tollcross

Tollcross Thistle returned to winning ways following their Centenary Cup exit with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Balerno Athletic at Saughton in the Logan Cup third round.

Chris Reid, Nicky Coull and Steven Milne were amongst the goals for Tollcross, who were given a stern test by Balerno.

Salvesen FC were comfortable 4-0 winners over Bank of Scotland Strollers, Jamie Butler opening the scoring with Callum Eadie grabbing a brace, Matthew Duncan completing the scoring as they continue to make good progress in the Centenary Cup.

Edinburgh South Vics were also on the goal trail as they were 6-0 winners at Salters in the McDonald Cup Quarter Final, whilst Danderhall Miners continued their good form with a 4-1 win over Fernieside in the Premier Division.

In the Sunday section, Vittoria Group recovered from the loss of two first half goals to win 3-2 over Joppa United at The Jack Kane Centre to remain five points clear at the top of the Second Division, whilst in the First Division, there were wins for Roseburn Thistle and Broxburn AFC respectively.