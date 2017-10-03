Amateur round-up: Dean Horribine sends St Bernards on way

St Bernards booked their place in the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup with a 6-2 away win over Stirling-based Mayfield AFC.

The LEAFA Premier Division outfit took their fine league form into the national competition with a stunning first half performance which saw them lead 5-0 at the break.

Steven Wilson rounded off a fine team move early on when he headed home Sean Elliot’s pinpoint cross.

Former Hibs youth striker Dean Horribine then found the net twice in succession to put his side three to the good. His first was a stunning effort from distance which he rattled into the top corner, before he followed up that effort with a low finish across goal and into the far corner.

Mayfield got a defender sent-off for deliberate handball when he stopped Wilson’s goalbound header on the line, with Wilson stepping up to convert from the penalty spot.

St Bernards didn’t let up and they made it five when Rees Smith took Paul Dickon’s through ball in his stride before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling the ball into the empty net.

The visitors weren’t as impressive in the second half, as they allowed Mayfield back into the tie – the ten men scoring two to reduce the deficit.

Horribine halted any hopes of a comeback, however, when he completed his hat-trick after his first attempt was initially stopped.

Tollcross Thistle secured their name in the third round draw with a comfortable 8-2 victory at home to Dunblane Soccer Club.

Scott Millar and Stewart O’Neil took a share of the match ball with a treble each at Saughton.

The opener came courtesy of Millar, who picked up the ball wide on the left, cut inside and struck from 20 yards out, with the ball ending in the back of the net via the crossbar.

He followed that effort up with a similar strike from range which flew into the top corner. Dunblane hauled one back but Tollcross remained on top and O’Neill made it 3-1 when slotted home from a Jason Bell lay-off.

Millar wrapped up a first half hat-trick ahead of the interval when he found the bottom corner. The visitors pulled another back early in the second half, before O’Neil found the top corner with a curling effort.

Johnnie Niven then got in on the act with a quick fire double, before O’Neil completed his treble late on.

Newcraighall Leith Vics survived a late scare to progress 3-2 away to Kincardine AFC in the Scottish Cup.

The visitors found the conditions difficult to play their usual brand of football, but still went into the half-time break ahead when Kieron Grant drilled the ball home following Thomas Crease’s pass.

Crease doubled Vics’ lead with a moment of quality as he rounded the goalkeeper and sidestepped a defender to find the net.

Grant then made it three with a fine curling strike which found the bottom corner. Their place in the third round looked assured, but Kincardine made for a nervy finish with two late goals.

Linlithgow Thistle overcame Sporting Saughton 4-0 to advance to the third round of the national tournament.

Brian Arnott put Thistle head midway through the first half with a neat finish. Their dominance wasn’t made true until after the interval, however, with Tony Guatella producing an instinctive finish on 55 minutes to double their lead.

Barry Skene and Robbie Lamb then both got on the scoresheet with two excellent individual efforts to cap of a good afternoon for the home side.

Bonnyrigg Rose and Sandys were the big winners on Saturday with comprehensive double-figure victories. Rose put 15 past Ancrum AFC without reply, while Sandys slayed Edinburgh Thistle 13-0 away from home.