Amateur round-up: Edinburgh Star shine in shoot-out

Edinburgh Star booked their place in the third round of The Stead and Simpson Cup after a 4-2 penalty shoot-out triumph over Inter Edinburgh at Saughton 3G.

The match, which ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, was delayed by ten minutes after the referee was held up in traffic, but when the action did get underway, Star’s Ben Hughes had to be withdrawn after just three minutes following a heavy fall from a challenge.

Danny Glancy went close for Star with a half-volley that was tipped over by Inter keeper Graeme Coulthard.

Inter then hit the crossbar on 25 minutes through Nicolas Neophytou before Christopher Graham tried a neat chip over Coulthard that the keeper did well to tip behind.

Robert Del Campo’s shot for Inter was touched onto the post just before the break, then Lee Burnett found himself in acres of space for Star but he elected to shoot first time and the ball flew harmlessly over.

Tempers flared at times between both sets of players as challenges went in aplenty in the battle between the two LEAFA Edinburgh West League sides.

Daniel Shevlin went close for Star on 55 minutes with a shot palmed away by Coulthard. Chris Redpath’s header hit the bar for Star from a Christopher Graham corner before Inter took the lead on 66 minutes through Iain Wallace after David Copland’s shot was spilled.

Star were rocked by that goal but they continued to press and, after Gavin Ruthven and Graham went close, the equaliser came on 78 minutes through Glancy’s curling effort.

Star finished the game strongly with Anthony Nicolson volleying wide from a corner as an entertaining contest had to be decided by spot-kicks.

Graham and Denny Lawrence converted the first two penalties for Star, Inter getting off to a miserable start with both James Duffy and Copland missing.

Glancy blasted over for Star and, despite Wallace and Nicholas Lehel netting for Inter, Jason McGuiness scored the decisive penalty to ensure Star progressed to a third-round tie with Dunedin Athletic this weekend.

• Porty’s first part of double

Portobello Thistle AFC secured their first trophy of the season with a 3-0 win over Civil Service Strollers Amateurs at Paties Road in the Robertson Cup Final.

Marc Dunn got Portobello off to the perfect start on 17 minutes with a header, and then Stephen Baigan’s low drive doubled the advantage before the break.

Baigan scored his second of the game with a 35-yard screamer in the second half to ensure the silverware. Portobello have not yet given up hope of claiming the LEAFA Edinburgh East League title as they have four games in hand over leaders North Edinburgh Wanderers.

• Vics book place in final

Edinburgh South Vics will face Pencaitland FC in the final of The Ronnie Travers Cup after a 3-1 win over Tranent Amateurs at Polson Park. The match will be a repeat of The Ian McDonald Cup Final which Vics won 2-1.

Premier champions Sandys were knocked out of The Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage by Craigshill Thistle, who won 5-1 at Castleview.

There were wins for Salvesen and Edinburgh Harps in the Lothian West League, Salvesen defeating Ratho Athletic 9-1, with Harps 1-0 victors over North Merchiston Vale at Meggetland. Danderhall Miners also have cause to celebrate following a 2-0 win over Tweeddale Rovers which put them into the final of The South of Scotland Cup.