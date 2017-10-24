Amateur round-up: Milligan is Rose’s hero | Sandys’ seventh heaven

Red-hot striker Paul Milligan was the extra-time hero for Bonnyrigg Rose as they booked their place in the second round of the South of Scotland Cup with a 3-2 away win over Haddington United.

The lethal frontman, who has already hit double figures for the campaign, struck with the last kick of the game to avoid the tie going to penalty kicks.

Rose took the lead midway through the first half courtesy of a delightful piece of skill from Chris Roxburgh. The visiting striker expertly backheeled Marc McAskill’s cross into net from close range.

The home side soon drew level, however, against the run of play. Jamie Wilson exchanged a quick one-two with Conor Ramage on the counter attack before finding the net.

Rose should have been ahead at the interval, but spurned several chances in front of goal. They regained their lead shortly after the break when Jonathan Taylor tapped home following Paul Waters’ headed attempt.

The visitors missed out on the chance to extend their lead when Roxburgh missed from the penalty spot. Goalkeeper John Paget then denied Haddington’s Bob Wood the chance to equalise from 12 yards when he saved his spot-kick.

Shaun Godek sent the tie to into overtime, though, when he dispatched Mark White’s cross to make it 2-2.

The tie looked all set to be settled on penalties, however, as neither side looked likely to grab a winner with both sides lacking a lethal streak in front of goal. However, Milligan displayed that exact attribute when presented with the chance to win it for Rose at the death. The forward controlled Roxburgh’s cross, skipped past a Hi-Hi defender and planted his shot into the bottom corner to sicken the home side.

Meanwhile, Sandys cut Craigshill Thistle’s lead at the top of the Premier League with a resounding 7-2 thumping of Barca Milton 97 away from home.

The reigning champions were untouchable in the opening period and raced into a 4-0 half-time lead as Barca were left chasing shadows.

Connor Spowart and Johnny Robertson had the visitors two goals to the good inside the opening 15 minutes and there was no stopping them as Paul Mercer went on to snatch a first half brace.

The home side were intent on making up for a poor opening period and pulled a goal back soon after the interval. That only sparked Sandys back into life and they regained their four-goal advantage soon after with Bob McKenzie and Liam McCardle linking up before Gordon Ramsay slammed the ball home.

Robertson got his second to make it six, before Ramsay hit Barca with a goal of their own – the striker chipping the ball over the home goalkeeper.

The home side pulled a goal back but that was merely a consolation who couldn’t take anything away from a glittering Sandys showing.

Tollcross Thistle did Sandys a favour in their bid to regain their title as they beat league leaders Craigshill 3-2 away from home.

Scott Millar started the move off for their opener with a fine sole run, beating several defenders before laying the ball to Sam Scott whose shot wasn’t dealt with and Johnnie Niven capitalised to fire home the rebound.

Niven got his second ten minutes after the break, receiving Darren Linton’s through ball before dispatching past the home keeper.

The hosts pulled a goal back five minutes later, but Tollcross soon regained their two-goal advantage with Niven this time turning provider for Millar to tap home.

Craigshill ensured a nervy end to the game for Tollcross when they netted a second six minutes from time.