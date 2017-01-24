Amateur round-up: Vics sniff out last-gasp cup victory

An injury-time strike from Frank Arthur handed Edinburgh South Vics a dramatic 2-1 win against Barca Milton 97 in the fourth round of the East of Scotland Cup.

The former Peebles Rovers striker earned his side a quarter-final tie against Tollcross Thistle with his 95th-minute winner, although the decision to award the goal did infuriate the Barca Milton 97 players and coaches, who argued that the referee added on four minutes more injury time than originally indicated.

It was visitors South Vics who took the lead at The Jewel after just six minutes when Scott Watterston converted at the back post following a cross from Paul Murray. Their lead didn’t last long, however. Not long after James Air had angled a long-range effort over the bar, Scott Smith was rewarded for a bright start to the game when he superbly curled in a free-kick for the equaliser.

Smith had a golden opportunity to put his side ahead on 29 minutes but he was foiled by Graham O’Brien in the Vics goal.

Both Murray and Robert Bennett shot over for South Vics soon after, while Ross Shields missed a gilt-edged chance at the back post for Barca on 55 minutes.

Smith remained an ever-present threat and Stewart Cotton cleared his shot off the line midway through the second half.

But it was Vics who were looking more threatening in the final third as the game progressed into the closing stages, and they sealed their passage into the quarter-finals in the dying seconds when Arthur stabbed in from close range following a Daniel McAleavy cross to spark jubilant scenes on the touchline.

• Joy of six for Tollcross

Tollcross Thistle were 6-0 winners over Steins Thistle in the East of Scotland Cup at Saughton 3G with Chris Reid netting an impressive hat-trick against the Central Amateur League side.

Stewart Crozier and Michael Hornig were also on target for Tollcross with close-range efforts, Stefan Hay completing the scoring in the final ten minutes to ensure a comfortable passage to the last eight. Tollcross will face Salveson FC this weekend in the Centenary Cup.

Salveson’s Lofti Barbirou turned in an impressive midfield performance to help his team defeat Callander Thistle 4-0 in the East of Scotland Cup at Forrester High School.

Barbirou scored before providing an assist for James Davidson, with Jamie Butler and Ryan Harding completing the scoring.

In the Premier Division, Edinburgh Rose, 7-2 winners over Fernieside, moved within two points of league leaders Sandys, Jamie Stewart, Chris Stewart, Ray Walker, Jason Coyle, Robbie Martin and Jonny Robertson amongst the goals.

Edinburgh Harps enjoyed a 4-2 win over Balerno Athletic in the Lothian West League, while goals from Jack Reid and Mark McKeating helped Edinburgh City Amateurs to a 2-1 win over Sporting ICAB in the Edinburgh West League.