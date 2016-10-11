Amateur wrap: Harps find a tune | St Bernards waltz

Edinburgh Harps reached the Logan Cup second round as they defeated Redpath Albion 5-4 on penalties at Meggetland.

Harps were first to signal their intent when James McCullagh and Cormac O’Brien both hit strikes from close range that keeper Darren Wallace palmed away well.

Redpath went in front with 20 minutes gone, however. A throw-in from the right fell to captain Andrew Fraser and he hit a sweet half-volley that flew into the left hand side of the goal.

Harps pulled level just before half-time as O’Brien whipped the ball into the top right corner of the Redpath goal from 25 yards for 1-1.

Despite end-to-end action in the second half, neither side could find the net again and so under newly-introduced LEAFA rules, the game went straight to penalties. In the shootout, both sides succeeded with their first three penalties, but Redpath’s Leslie Hallett had his spot-kick well saved by Harps goalie Connor Muir, allowing McCullagh to fire in the winning penalty to book a second round spot in the cup.

• St Bernards continued their strong start to the season as they defeated Lochend AFC 4-2 at Seafield.

The league leaders were keen to continue winning ways against second-placed Lochend. They couldn’t have wished for a better start in the game as keeper Ronald McKellar’s ball up the park allowed Steven Wilson to majestically volley in for 1-0.

Saints made it 2-0 when Wilson’s cross from the left deflect into the opposition goal to put Saints in a strong position at the interval.

Lochend came out with a point to prove in the second half and they grabbed two quick goals to put the game back in the balance. A Steven Pudleski penalty followed by a Sean Lothian header made it 2-2 with plenty of the second half remaining.

A goal of real quality was needed to tilt the game in one side’s favour and it was a sublime strike from Saints that changed the dynamic of the contest once more when Peter Newby struck an inch-perfect free-kick in off the woodwork from 30 yards to crush Lochend’s resilience.

Saints had the momentum and they made absolutely sure of the win with another fine goal from Wilson.

• Musselburgh Amateurs reached the second round of the Centenary Cup with a 4-2 win over Salters Athletic at Pinkie Playing Fields.

Mussy took the lead when Craig D’arcy created space in midfield before teeing up Gio Crolla for a neat side-foot finish.

Salters equalised on 35 minutes when Paul Milligan played a one-two with Richard Murray before slotting in off the post from close range.

Musselburgh, however, regained the lead bang on half time when Mike Dorans’ snapshot flew into the net.

Another goal was a certainty in the second half and it came with 25 minutes to go when Milligan got his and his Salters’ second with a header from a corner to make it 2-2.

The momentum was with Salters, but into the latter stages of the contest, Mussy just edged the game, grabbing two more goals to secure the win. Andy Macdonald provided his side’s third before Scott Lane finished with an accurate volley to ensure a place in the next round.