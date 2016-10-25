Amateur wrap: Miners strike late | Sandys stroll | Craigie fight back

Darren Anderson’s late winning goal sent Danderhall Miners into the third round of the Challenge Cup as they defeated St Bernards 3-2 at Muirhouse Park.

In what was entertaining game of football, it was Hall that took their chance early on to establish a lead. James Laing’s corner from the right rebounded to the path of Martin Hughes and he volleyed home to open the scoring before adding another with a strike from ten yards.

Saints rallied and reduced the deficit on the half-hour mark when Rees Smith showed good individual skill to cut in from the left and hammer the ball home.

Hall went in 2-1 at the break and Saints got on level terms when Steven Wilson’s ball in from the left flank was steered in by Thomas Meldrum.

It was anyone’s game at this point and a goal was overdue, with both sides coming close midway through the half. Hall were the side to grab the winning strike when Saints switched off from a corner, allowing Anderson to power in a header for 3-2.

Late on Saints tried hard to put pressure on Hall, but the Premier Division side hung on for a hard-earned win.

• Sandys climbed to the top of the Premier Division after a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Edinburgh University.

The hosts took a while to get into their stride, but by the 20th minute they settled into the fixture. Gordon Ramsay and Bob Mckenzie linked up well outside the Uni box before setting up James Reilly to send the ball crashing in for 1-0.

The hosts were on their way and they didn’t look back. The cushion allowed Sandys to start playing with confidence and they really should have doubled their lead before half time, but Uni just managed to keep the scoreline unchanged.

The near misses weren’t to matter though as Sandys put the game to bed in the second half with some well-worked goals. They came out of the traps quickly in the second half to score early on as Davy Gallacher bust a gut down the left-hand side before delivering a cross for Reilly to convert.

Uni continued to be pegged back by their opponents and there was little they could do to avoid conceding again as the game progressed. Sandys added a third to their tally and it was a collector’s item for James Reid as he headed in his first goal in six years for the club.

Late on the hosts could have increased their lead, but Uni managed to keep the score to three.

• Craigroyston CYFC twice came from behind to defeat Bathgate Thistle 3-2 at Meadow Park.

It was important for Craigie to start the Lothian West league game on the front foot, but they quickly found themselves behind. Scott Lockhart conceded possession in the middle of the park and that allowed Bathgate to break away on the counter and find the net thanks to Dougie Pettigrew.

At 1-0 down the visitors had to fight back into the game and they did so with a swift response in front of goal. A free-kick into the Bathgate box wasn’t dealt with, allowing Robert Hood to loop a header into the far left corner.

Craigie had worked hard to get back on level terms but their efforts were undone not long after scoring as Bathgate again made their chances count. Ryan Weir burst through a gap in the Craigie defence to run through on goal and finish.

It was another wake-up call for the Edinburgh outfit and they reacted well after conceding. Hood struck again with a delicate lob on the edge of the box to set up an interesting final 20 minutes.

Both Bathgate and Craigie looked to win the game, but it was Craigie who bagged the all-important fifth goal of the afternoon to seal victory when Aiden Renton latched onto Jordan Bruce’s long throw to power in a finish from inside the box.