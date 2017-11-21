Amateur wrap: Paul Milligan continues red-hot scoring form for Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose Amateurs striker Paul Milligan continued his stunning start to the season with a hat-trick and his 20th goal of the campaign so far with a 7-1 defeat of Borders-based Leithen Rovers in the South of Scotland Cup second round.

The Lothian East outfit were dominant from the off and in truth should have hit double figures on home soil such was the gulf in class between the two sides.

Bonnyrigg took the lead on 15 minutes when a long Marc McAskill throw in was flicked on and headed home by Paul Waters. However, their lead did not last long as the visitors pulled level courtesy of a clinical strike when one-on-one with the home goalkeeper.

Rose retook the lead five minutes before the interval through Milligan when he headed home an inch-perfect cross from Chris Roxburgh.

They got another just ahead of the half-time break with Roxburgh again the creator, this time picking out McAskill who netted from close range.

The hosts continued to dominate when proceedings got under way once more and it wasn’t long before they extended their lead further, as Calumn Hunter nodded on a McAskill throw-in for Paul Waters to tap home at the back post for his 13th goal of the season so far.

There was no stopping Rose thereafter, Milligan poking home his second of the afternoon on the rebound after Hunter’s shot was saved. He then completed his treble on 65 minutes with a fine effort from 20 yards out for his 20th goal in just ten appearances.

Substitute Graeme Nisbet rounded off the scoring late on with a stunning strike into the top corner to seal beyond doubt their passage into the last-16.

Balerno Athletic knocked out their Championship visitors Edinburgh South Vics in the second round of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup second round with a penalty shoot-out victory after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Lothian West hosts opened the scoring after 20 minutes through David Warnock. Callum McCulloch’s free-kick was swept in and Warnock nodded highest to head down, only to see his attempt saved, but he hammered in the rebound.

Vics drew level ten minutes before the break when a great through ball pierced open the Balerno defence to play in their striker and he fired across goal and into the net.

Balerno were back in the lead just five minutes later, though. James Higgins’ corner-kick wreaked havoc and Gregg Smith was in the right place at the right time to drill the ball home from six yards out.

Vics pegged Balerno back once more, with just 15 minutes remaining, when a forward finished low past home keeper Daniel MacKenzie.

MacKenzie proved to be the hero when it came to penalties. After a goalless extra-time period, he produced a fine save to send Balerno through despite missing their first two attempts.

Edinburgh Star continued their fine start to their Intermediate League campaign as they extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points with a 4-0 rout of Edina Hibs.

The home side couldn’t have got off to a better start as striker Scott Coleman found the back of the net in the opening minute, when he got on the end of Paul Suddaby’s piercing through ball.

Coleman then got his second when his strike went straight through the Edina goalkeeper, who was left picking the ball out the back of his net once more when Danny Glancy got himself on the scoresheet.

Aaron Ormiston helped to round off a dominant first half moments after coming on when he found Coleman for the little forward’s hat-trick.

Premier League Sandys thrashed Musselbugh Amateurs 10-0 to remain on the coattails of league leaders Craigshill Thistle.

Andrew Kidd got his first goal for the club since his recent move from Junior club Bonnyrigg Rose in the first half, while Gordon Ramsay and Connor Spowart each grabbed a double.

Kevin Stewart continued their dominance after the break before Steven Philip volleyed in for number seven. Liam McCardle got a brace before Steven Anderson got on the scoresheet.