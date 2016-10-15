Amateurs: Caley’s special brew proves too potent for Wednesday

Edinburgh Caledonian continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win over Meadowbank Wednesday at the Jack Kane Centre.

In the Presidents Cup first round, Caley came within a whisker of going ahead in the first minute. James Vinestock drilled the ball from the right to the unmarked Sam Ingram but he steered his first-time shot inches wide.

Caley took the lead after eight minutes. A corner in from the right wasn’t cleared allowing Adndrzej Godlewski to bundle the ball over the line.

The chances continued to come for Caley as Iain Crombie and Ingram put efforts marginally wide from close range.

With 30 minutes gone another chance went begging for Caley. Crombie was allowed space to volley in the box but Robbie Allen in the Wednesday goal pulled off a fine save. The hosts should have been out of side and it was only thanks to Allen again that their advantage was not increased. Keiron Hunter’s free kick into the area was met at the back post by Ingram but Allen pulled off a brilliant reaction save.

Caley could well have been four or five up and, early on in the second half, Wednesday punished their opponents for not taking their chances. Marc Ludwig headed home a corner into the top left of goal to make it 1-1.

The goal spurred Caley on and they finally made their attacking efforts count. A short corner to Dirk Otway on the left wing was well worked, allowing the No.11 to cut inside and fire the ball in from just outside the box for 2-1.

The game opened up and it was end-to-end stuff. Caley were inches away from sealing the game through Alex Stewart’s shot that grazed the crossbar. Sixty seconds later Wednesday really should have been all square. Ian Greenhill’s shot was judged to have been handled by Patrick McColgan, with the referee pointing to the penalty spot. However, Ludwig’s spotkick was well saved by Caley goalie Steven Tindall.

With time running out, both side made changes but despite their best efforts there were no more goals.

Caley coach Andrew Moffat said: “Credit to Meadowbank Wednesday. They gave us a very tough game. We should have been out of sight by the first half and missed chances but otherwise their league position belies what an organised team they are.

“I’ve no doubt they’ll pick up points soon and start climbing the table. We were understrength in a few areas and we can play a lot better but I’m delighted to keep the unbeaten streak going.”

Edinburgh Caledonian: Rory Brown, Alex Cameron, Iain Crombie, Adndrzej Godlewski, Samuel Ingram, Joe Macrae, Patrick McColgan, Andrew McConnell, Richard Meechan, Dirk Otway, Alex Stewart, Stuart Thomson, Steven Tindall, James Vinestock, Keiron Hunter, Terry Pearson.

Meadowbank Wednesday: Paul Aylmer, Daniel Bissett, Martin Igoe, Darren King, David Lambie, Robbie Lamont, Marc Ludwig, Tom Mapplebeck, Matthew Wallace, Joseph Smith, Ian Greenhill, Robbie Allen, Andrew Stuart.