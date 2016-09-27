Amateurs: Coleman cuts the mustard for Edinburgh Star

Scott Coleman’s hat-trick helped Edinburgh Star to a 5-4 victory over Edinburgh West leaders Carnwath Amateurs at Craigmount High School.

In gusty conditions on the small 3G pitch, it was an end-to-end game from the off.

Coleman gave Star the perfect start as he nodded in Andres Gonzalez’s cross from the left wing.

The response was immediate from Carnwath as Greg Stevenson glanced a header past Star keeper Sean Hay.

The Lanarkshire side made it 2-1 just minutes later thanks to Stewart Nelson’s drilled free-kick before Star’s Liam Sutherland headed in Lee Burnett’s corner for make it all square again.

In the second half, Star went back ahead when Liam Shevlin’s low cross was rattled in from close range by Coleman, who acrobatically grabbed his third and Star’s fourth soon after.

Burnett thought he put the game out of sight with a fifth goal but Carnwath rallied late on through strikes from Fraser Black and Adam Sloan. They threatened to nick a point but Star held firm to see out the victory.

• Barca Milton 97 hit five

Barca Milton 97 progressed to the second round of the East of Scotland Cup with a confident 5-2 victory over Heriot-Watt at Jewel Park.

The hosts took the lead as Russell Johnston headed in from close range with the Watt defence all at sea.

One soon became two and two soon became three for Barca as they stepped up their efforts to make an early mark in the game. Scott Smith doubled their advantage following some good build-up play before James Air was on hand to steer the ball into the Watt goal after a scramble in the 18-yard box.

Watt had been outplayed in the first half but they did at least end it with a goal as Thomas Clements’ free-kick zipped into the Barca goal. Then, at the other side of the interval, Watt added another to threaten a comeback as Clements scored again.

The next goal would be crucial and it was Barca that got it to reassert their authority on the tie. A Smith free-kick found the postage-stamp corner of the Watt goal. With that, the momentum was firmly with the hosts and they scored another through Air to ensure victory.

• For whom the Bell Tolls . .

Jason Bell netted a hat-trick as Tollcross Thistle comfortably defeated Premier Division champions Edinburgh Rose 4-1 at Saughton 3G.

Tollcross began on the front foot and it wasn’t long before they got their noses in front.

On 12 minutes, Jack Norman worked the ball to the byline before delivering a cross which Stefan Hay nodded in.

Both sides looked promising in attack and there were chances at both ends before Tollcross made it 2-0 before the break, Bell side-footing the ball in from close range.

Rose had played well below their usual standards but they managed to pull a goal back early in the second half. Liam Frost slotted in from close range to get his side back into the game.

Tollcross showed resolve despite losing that goal and sealed the three points with two further goals.

Scott Millar sent Bell through on goal to tuck the ball away for 3-1. Then, late on, Sean Mossman flicked the ball onto Bell in midfield before he launched a stunning strike into the Rose goal from long range.