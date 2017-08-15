Amateurs: Edinburgh Caledonian pick up where they left off

Edinburgh Caledonian began life in LEAFA Sunday Morning Division 1 with a merciless 10-0 hammering of Roseburn Thistle at the Gyle.

Last season’s unbeaten Division 2 champions made a huge statement of intent on the opening day of the new campaign as they got off to a flyer.

Striker Chris Jones notched five of Caley’s ten goals. Last season’s top scorer headed in the opener after just nine minutes when he got on the end of Gavin Malcom’s cross.

Ethan Rathore then set up Nigel Hanson to make it two on 20 minutes as he found the net from the edge of the box. Debutant Malcolm got in on the act to add a third before the break with a fine individual effort, skinning the Roseburn defence before firing into the roof of the net.

The interval did little to help Roseburn with Caley showing no signs of easing up when play resumed. Malcolm got his second on 49 minutes from close range, before Jones secured his second then his hat-trick with Terry Pearson supplying both.

Substitute Ben Hayward made it seven when he got on the end of Martyn Murray’s cross, who then found Jones for his fourth.

Jones turned provider when he stole a march on the Roseburn defence and cut the ball back for Hayward to net. Their roles were soon reversed as Hayward set up Jones for his fifth after leaving a defender for dead with an outrageous Cruyff turn.

Promoted along with Caley this season, Vittoria Group kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Stables, while Tranent Athletic beat Burgh Vale 7-1.

• Solid start for Sandys

Reigning Premier League champions Sandys started their title defence with a 4-1 away defeat of newly-promoted St Bernards on Saturday. David Morris had the hosts ahead at the break when he stroked home from close range after Sandys’ goalkeeper couldn’t hold on to a free-kick.

Morris missed the chance to put St Bernards two up early in the second half from the penalty spot and Bob McKenzie made him pay less than a minute later when he headed home.

The goal was a huge lift to Sandys, who went on to dominate, with Kevin Stewart their driving force. He put them ahead with a classy finish before combining well with McKenzie, who tapped home a third.

Terry Carlin saw red for the visitors but that did little to disturb Sandys’ rhythm and they made it four as Liam McCardle ended a fine team move with a header.

Barca Milton 97 began their Premier League campaign in fine form with a 3-0 defeat of Tollcross Thistle at the Jewel, with all three goals coming in the second half.

Striker Charlie Adams posed problems for the visitors all afternoon and he made no mistake when presented with the chance for the opener. Scott Smith’s through ball found Adams and he lifted the ball over the visiting keeper.

Adams then rattled a strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to secure his brace, before he claimed a fortuitous assist when the ball ricocheted off him following an attempted clearance and into the path of Drew Donaldson, who slid the ball into the net from close range.

In the second-tier Championship, Musselburgh Windsor made a winning start on home turf with a 2-0 defeat of Redhall Star.

Danny Ballam connected with a Barrie Arthur flick-on to put Windsor ahead before the break. Ryan Dolan secured all three points late on when he headed home substitute Danny Laing’s cross, who claimed the assist as his first touch after entering the field of play.