Amateurs: Edinburgh South Vics cut down Green Tree AFC

Edinburgh South Vics dug deep to secure a spot in the East of Scotland Cup third round as they defeated Green Tree AFC 3-1 at Forrester High School.

Vics looked promising in the early stages of the contest with some confident passing deep in enemy territory gradually creating opportunities. Ryan Moore was the first to go close for Vics as he had a pop at goal from 30 yards, but Green Tree goalkeeper Kieran McGonagle made a solid stop to keep the ball out.

Vics’ Scott Waterston had little time when he was played through on goal at a tight angle, allowing the Tree No.1 to race out and smother the shot.

Tree didn’t heed the warning signs and eventually paid the price. Vics’ Daniel Mcaleavy advanced towards the opposition goal without being closed down before drilling a left-foot shot into the bottom right corner for 1-0.

With their first real chance of goal, Green Tree got on level terms as Alistair Macarthur squared the ball in the box for Kevin McDonald to fire home.

It was a free-flowing, open cup tie and both sides now looked like scoring. Vics’ Moore posed a constant threat with long-range strikes from outside the area. With 35 minutes gone, the midfielder struck a right-foot effort that McGonagle had to tip over. Then, two minutes later, he had another go, with the ball just grazing the crossbar on its way over the top. Tree should have gone in front before half-time. Ryan Cordner raced down the right flank before drilling a low cross which McDonald sent high and wide at the near post.

With the first half almost over, Vics looked the stronger of the two teams as another chance went begging. Moore’s free-kick on the right found Mcaleavy in the six-yard box but he couldn’t quite direct his header under the Tree crossbar.

Early in the second half, the ball was again in the back of the net but the referee chalked the goal off for offside. Tree’s McDonald looked to be behind the last man as he latched onto Daniel Clancy’s through pass to slot the ball home but the man in he middle ruled the goal would not stand.

As the second half edged on, there was little to split the sides as it looked increasingly like the game would end 1-1.

However, in the 75th minute Vics bagged another goal. Robert Bennett raced through a gap in the Tree defence to roll the ball into the goal for 2-1.

Tree thought they had bagged a late equaliser as Calum McMillan’s cross from the right saw Clancy’s header cleared off the line by Stephen Abbott.

It was a key moment in the context of the game as, just minutes later, Vics sealed victory with a third goal.

Some intricate passing down the right-hand side led to Bennett cutting inside and slamming home.

Edinburgh South Vics: Stephen Abbott, Robert Bennett, Stewart Cotton, Ian Crease, Peter Gilhooley, Robert Johnstone, Michael Kennedy, Daniel Mcaleavy, Ryan Moore, Graham O’Brien, Scott Waterston, William Noble, Stuart Kidd, Frankie Arthur.

Green Tree: Daniel Clancy, Stephen Clancy, Ryan Cordner, Callum Gray, Alistair Macarthur, Calum Macmillan, Kevin McDonald, Marc McDonald, Kieran McGonagle, Connor McGrorty, Stephen Russell, Christopher Simpson, Darren Thomson, Dale Clark.