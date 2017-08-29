Amateurs round-up: Coleman cuts mustard for Edinburgh Star; Sandys five alive

Edinburgh Star striker Scott Coleman netted five in an 8-1 rout of Edina Hibs in LEAFA’s Intermediate league at Portobello High School.

The former Tynecastle frontman was on fire for his side as they made it back-to-back victories with a performance full of attacking flair.

The three points were never in doubt for visitors Star, who raced into a three goal lead before the half-time interval.

Coleman got the opener for the men in maroon when he received the ball from Sean McLaren and fired low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Levi McConnell soon added a second when he converted well after going one-on-one with Edina’s goalkeeper, before Coleman got his second with another effort from outside the area. The hotshot completed his hat-trick as Star showed no signs of letting up on their hosts – taking control of the ball expertly from Lee Burnett’s cross and firing into the net.

It was soon five as Coleman netted again, this time after good build-up play involving Danny Glancy and Burnett, before Terry Quinn got in on the act.

Edina pulled a goal back when Aaron Blues netted at the second attempt after Star keeper Ross Allan saved his spot-kick.

Coleman restored their six-goal advantage with a fine header before an Edina defender sent the ball into his own net from a dangerous Glancy cross to complete a miserable afternoon for the hosts. This was a huge statement of intent from Star, who’ll hope to be up challenging come the end of the season.

Reigning Premier League champions Sandys secured their fourth top-tier win in succession with a 5-1 victory at home to Danderhall Miners.

Kris McLaughlin netted a hat-trick for his side while Robert McKenzie grabbed a brace. Lee McKenzie scored for Danderhall.

Fernieside got their second Premier League win of the campaign with a 4-0 defeat of Musselburgh Amateurs.

Josh Carter, Chris Gordon, Lee Charlton and Daniel Lock all got on the scoresheet for the South Edinburgh club.

Bonnyrigg Rose AFC went nap against Redpath Albion with a superb 5-0 Lothian East win, striker Paul Milligan bagging a hat-trick.

Milligan set up Paul Waters with the opener when his cross from the right was volleyed home by his strike partner from six yards out.

Milligan then got on the scoresheet himself from the penalty spot after team-mate Marc McAskill was brought down.

Chris Roxburgh then teed up Milligan inside the area, with his strike taking a deflection off a Redpath defender on its way into the back of the net just before half-time.

Bonnyrigg continued to dominate after the break and, from Waters’ cross, Milligan headed in for his hat-trick.

David Curran wrapped up the scoring for Rose with the pick of the bunch, taking the ball from his own half before playing a quick one-two with Roxburgh and slotting home.

Tranent AFC were 1-0 winners away to Armadale Thistle in the Championship thanks to Anton McKillop’s solitary strike, while Hermiston Vale got their first points on the board in the same division with a 5-1 victory over Musselburgh Windsor.