Amateurs round-up: Danderhall Miners strike early in cup win

Danderhall Miners made it to their third semi-final of the season with a 7-4 victory over Spartans Amateurs in the the Blaikie Cup.

The Miners came flying out of the traps at Ainslie Park, taking a three-goal lead after just 15 minutes. Thomas Crease volleyed in from a Mark Brown cross after just 30 seconds before scoring his second of the afternoon minutes later with a simple tap-in after Darren Anderson had fired his shot across Spartans keeper Andrew Livingstone.

A swerving 30-yard drive from Mark Moncrieff on 15 minutes appeared to have put the game beyond Spartans.

However, the hosts reduced the deficit on 19 minutes through Steven Smith’s cute chip. Martin Hughes rocketed in a shot from close range on 25 minutes to restore Miners’ three-goal advantage, before he almost scored again with a diving header seconds later.

Christopher Barrie was not to be outdone by Hughes’ impressive strike, and the Spartans defender went one better with a wonderful right-foot free-kick driven into the bottom corner on 40 minutes to keep the home side in the game.

Kevin Hamilton was an omnipresent threat for Spartans, but it was Danderhall who scored their fifth goal on 62 minutes through Ross Connell.

Richard Todd had a shot tipped over for Miners before Greg Rudkins-Stow had a lob from distance which struck the crossbar for Spartans.

Stuart Fenwick scored a third for Spartans but a quick-fire double from Grant McMillan killed off any hopes of a comeback.

Liam Tomassi, did, however, grab a consolation for Spartans.

• Tollcross title hopes suffer

Tollcross Thistle were held to a 3-3 draw by Fernieside at Peffermill as their Premier Division title hopes took a knock.

Goals from Scott Millar, Stefan Hay and Callum Worsfold were cancelled out by three second-half strikes from the home side.

The stalemate allowed Sandys the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the table and they were to make no mistake against East Linton at Castleview.

Steven Philip broke the deadlock in the first half before a Kevin Stewart goal midway through the second period ensured a 2-1 win which means that Sandys are now just one win away from securing the title.

• Barca Milton in the hunt

In the LEAFA Championship, Barca Milton defeated Hermiston Vale at The Jewel with James Air scoring four goals in a 7-2 victory, Scott Smith netting a double and Sean Dunn completing the scoring.

Lochend Amateurs were 4-3 winners over Newcraighall Leith Victoria whilst leaders St Bernards were held to a 0-0 draw at Paties Road against Redhall Star. Second-placed Barca have three games in hand over Bernards.

Salvesen secured the Lothian West league title with a 2-0 win over North Merchiston Vale, and can now look forward to Friday’s East of Scotland Cup Final against Tollcross.

Edinburgh University Amateurs were 2-0 winners over Portobello Thistle in The Miller Cup Final, while Edinburgh South Vics are now almost certain to clinch the LEAFA Lothian East League title after a 6-4 win over Heriot-Watt Amateurs.