Amateurs round-up: Meadowbank fightback shocks Dunedin

Meadowbank came from two goals down at half-time to win 5-3 against Dunedin Athletic in a Lothian East thriller at the Royal High School.

Meadowbank made the move to the LEAFA Saturday section in the summer after consecutive treble-winning seasons in the Sunday set-up and have started the new campaign intent on continuing that winning feeling.

They certainly had to work hard for it on Saturday, however, after falling behind 2-0 to the home side who were seeking their first victory of the season. Midfielder Ryan Stewart fired Dunedin ahead on 25 minutes with a stunning effort from fully 35 yards which flew past the Meadowbank goalkeeper.

Meadowbank were passing the ball around well on the artificial surface but were unable to find that killer pass. Dunedin showed them how it was done as they made it two before the break, as Jamie Stuart slotted in at the back post.

The visitors went for broke and made three changes five minutes into the second period with things not going their way.

The substitutions proved to be the catalyst for a comeback as Stewart Adams, one of those brought on, fed Paul Martin who made no mistake from close range.

Dunedin responded almost immediately with another goal of their own, though, as their captain Lyall Menzies found the back of the net via the inside of the post.

Striker Martin had missed several first-half chances for the visitors but he was ruthless in the second half – two quick goals from Meadowbank’s forward securing his hat-trick and levelling at 3-3.

Adams netted an overhead kick to put his side ahead for the first time, and Stuart Kidd made sure of the points to complete a terrific second half performance.

•

Tollcross are 100 per cent

•

Tollcross Thistle secured their second three points of the season with a 2-0 home win over nine-man Musselburgh Amateurs in the Premier League.

Both goals came in the second half for the hosts after a scrappy opening period bereft of much quality with the windy conditions not conducive for flowing football.

Johnnie Niven opened the scoring with a good shot inside the 18-yard box after Stewart O’Neill set him up.

O’Neill then got on the scoresheet himself when he fired past the Musselburgh keeper following a ball through from midfield. The visitors had two players red carded, but Tollcross were unable to add to their lead further.

•

Win is sweet for Clerry

•

Clermiston Star registered their first victory of the season in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat of The Spartans.

Scott Gibson put Clerry ahead on the hour mark when he hammered the ball home at the second attempt after The Spartans keeper had saved his initial effort.

Strike partner David Lewis doubled their lead five minutes later with a cool finish from the edge of the box. The points were safe when substitute Daniel Campbell got his head on the end of Craig Mackintosh’s cross from the right.

Salvesen continued their 100 per cent start to the life in the Championship with a 4-1 success away to Edinburgh South Vics. Following last season’s Lothian West title success, Salvesen already sit top of the table in the second tier with three wins from three.

Omar Ali had the visitors one-up at the break when he pounced on a defensive mix-up. Jamie Butler then added a second early in the second half when he found the net from long range.

Striker Piesy Khosrowpour put the points beyond any doubt when he headed his side 3-0 up, however Vics soon pulled a goal back.

Darren Aird then made it four with a delicate chip over the Vics keeper.