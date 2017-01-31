Amateurs round-up: Salvesen FC shoot down Tollcross

Salvesen FC caused a big upset in the second round of The Centenary Cup as they claimed a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League title-chasers Tollcross Thistle following a 2-2 draw at Forrester High School.

Salvesen fielded no less than five former Tollcross players in their starting line up, but it was the visitors who took the lead after just ten minutes when Nick Cool took advantage of a slip by Jamie Butler to cutely lob David Livey in the Salvesen goal.

Salvesen levelled the scores just eight minutes later when David Ross flicked on a header for Michael Yule to run on to and he angled a shot into the bottom corner.

Tollcross suffered a blow five minutes later when Stewart O’Neill had to be withdrawn due to injury with Sean Mossman taking his place, but they remained the more threatening side with Chris Cairns going close just before the interval.

Thistle regained the lead when Scott Millar was clipped inside the box and Chris Reid dispatched the resultant spot-kick on 56 minutes.

Time seemed to be slipping away from Salvesen but they forced two corners in the last ten minutes and, from their second set-piece, Ryan Harding dramatically equalised from Kyle Hay’s cross.

With the rain pouring down, the match had to be settled on a shoot-out and Tollcross appeared to have the initial advantage when Salvesen missed their first two kicks. But when Reid and Steven Milne missed for Tollcross, Yule levelled the scoring with Salvesen’s fourth penalty and, in sudden death, Livey was the hero as he saved from his opposite number John Nisbet.

• Sandys build their lead

Sandys stretched their lead at the top of the Premier Division to five points over nearest challengers Edinburgh Rose, but they had to deal with the threat of a late fightback in a 4-2 win over Fernieside.

Gordon Ramsay struck a hat-trick for the league leaders with James Reilly scoring the fourth goal with a header at Peffermill as they prepare to face Craigshill Thistle in this weekend’s Scottish Amateur Cup sixth round, two late goals from Fernieside ensuring a nervy ending to the game.

Danderhall Miners reached their first semi-final of the season after a 2-1 win over Redhall Star in the Challenge Cup at Paties Road.

Darren Anderson put the visitors ahead with a low drive on 27 minutes, and Kieran Glen’s penalty midway through the second half doubled Danderhall’s advantage after he had been felled inside the area.

Star pulled a goal back with ten minutes to spare through Scott Aitken, but the Miners held on for victory and will now face East Linton in the last four.

In the Championship, Clermiston Star were 6-2 winners over Armadale Thistle while in the Lothian East Division, Balerno Athletic trounced Ratho Athletic 9-3.

Tranent Amateurs were 11-2 winners over Haddington Athletic as they progressed to the last eight of the Logan Cup.

Cameron Reynolds netted four goals for Tranent, and there were doubles for Anton McKillop, David McIntosh and Brydon Fairgrieve.

• The Lothian and Amateur Select team were 3-2 winners over Ayrshire AFA in the semi-finals of the Inter League Trophy on Sunday at Dalziel Park, Motherwell.

Goals from George McGregor, Kallum McAulay and Toni Jaconelli ensured the LEAFA select side will face Caledonian League in the final.